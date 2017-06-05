What is the Thorniest Problem in Finance ?

Tackling the ‘Nastiest, Hardest Problem in Finance’

William Sharpe, creator of a model that measures risk and reward, turns to retirement planning.

BV, June 5, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT

Consider some of the most challenging problems in finance: the equity-premium puzzle; binomial-option pricing models; do zero interest rates spur inflation or damp it; are stocks cheap or overpriced?

Challenging as those may appear, none compare to what Nobel laureate William Sharpe, 82, calls “decumulation,” or the use of savings in retirement. It is, he says, “the nastiest, hardest problem in finance.”

Just consider that this is coming from the man who figured out how to price portfolios via the capital-asset-pricing model, and how to measure risk via the “reward to variability ratio,” or what has come to be known as the Sharpe ratio.

I sat down last month with Sharpe to record a Masters in Business podcast. But his explanation of use of assets in retirement was so interesting it justified a broader discussion.

Many financial planners use a simple rule of thumb: withdraw 4 percent a year from your savings until you either die or run out of money. This one-size-fits-all solution is suboptimal for a reality where the potential outcomes are almost infinite, or as Sharpe describes it, a “multiperiod problem with actuarial issues, in a multidimensional scenario matrix.”

The first unknown confronting retirement planners . . .