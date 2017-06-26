Treasury’s Missed Opportunity

Money and Banking, June 19, 2017

“…we expect to be cutting a lot out of Dodd-Frank because, frankly, I have so many people, friends of mine that have nice businesses that can’t borrow money, they just can’t get any money because the banks won’t let them borrow because of the rules and regulations in Dodd-Frank….” President Donald Trump’s remarks to the initial gathering of his Strategic and Policy Forum, February 3, 2017. “The number one problem with Dodd-Frank is that it’s way too complicated and cuts back lending. So we want to strip back parts of Dodd-Frank that prevent banks from lending. And that will be the number one priority on the regulatory side.” Then Treasury Secretary-nominee Steven Mnuchin, CNBC transcript, November 30, 2016.

Last week, the U.S. Treasury published the first of four reports designed to implement the seven core principles for regulating the U.S. financial system announced in President Trump’s Executive Order 13772 (February 3, 2017). The 147-page report focuses on depositories. Future reports are slated to address “markets, liquidity, central clearing, financial products, asset management, insurance, and innovation, among other key areas.”

Seven years after the passage of Dodd-Frank, it’s entirely appropriate to take stock of the changes it wrought, whether they have been effective, and whether in certain cases they went too far or in others not far enough. President Trump’s stated principles provide an attractive basis for making the financial system both more cost-effective and safer. And much of the Treasury report focuses on welcome proposals to reduce the unwarranted compliance burden imposed by a range of regulations and supervisory actions on small and medium-sized depositories that—if adequately capitalized—pose no threat to the financial system. We hope these will be viewed universally as “motherhood and apple pie.” Others, like the recommendation to relax the Volcker Rule, will be more controversial, but nevertheless warranted in terms of a regulatory cost-benefit analysis.

Unfortunately, at least when considering the largest banks, our conclusion is that adopting the Treasury’s recommendations would sacrifice resilience to achieve cost reductions, yet with little prospect for boosting economic growth. At times, the proposals read more like a financial industry wish-list (see, for example, here) than a desirable and impartial balancing of the country’s needs for both a vibrant and resilient financial system. Put simply, implementation of the Treasury plan would reduce regulation of the most systemic intermediaries, and in so doing, unacceptably reduce the resilience of the U.S. financial system.

It is important to understand that much of the Treasury plan can be enacted by regulators without any legislative action whatsoever. By next year, President Trump will either have replaced, or have had the opportunity to replace, the heads of all the federal depository regulators (Federal Reserve, Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and National Credit Union Administration). Consequently, many features of the plan are likely to be implemented.

The Treasury report is far too complex and detailed for us to assess it fully in a single blog post. The summary tables (Appendix B) alone present more than 100 bulleted recommendations in areas ranging from capital and liquidity requirements, to living wills and small business lending. Many of these ideas mirror features of the Financial CHOICE Act, passed earlier this month by the House.

Looking at the long list, the most troubling elements of the Treasury’s analysis—what will reduce safety the most—are the proposals aimed at relaxing the stringent oversight and capital requirements that have been imposed since the Dodd-Frank Act on a few very large, complex and highly interconnected U.S. banks. (At the end of 2016, only 36 out of some 12,000 depositories had assets exceeding $100 billion (see here), but these accounted for more than three-fourths of assets in the system.) Again, this pattern mirrors the CHOICE Act, which would relax the regulatory regime over systemic intermediaries in the name of promoting a more cost-effective framework for small and medium-sized banks.

Perhaps the fundamental problem with the Treasury report is the weakness of its two key premises: (1) that post-crisis financial regulation (particularly Dodd-Frank) has impeded bank lending, making it an important contributor to the weakness of the recovery; and (2) concern that “an excess of capital” in the banking sector “will detract from the flow of consumer and commercial credit and can inhibit economic growth.”

Starting with the recovery, the first question is whether lending has in fact been unusually weak. The chart below shows bank lending to the private nonfinancial sector (including households and businesses) as a percent of GDP in the United States (black line), the euro area (red line) and the advanced economies as a whole (blue line). In the United States, the bank credit ratio declined during and after the deep recession of 2007-2009. But—in sharp contrast to the euro area or the broader set of advanced economies— it has now been rising for more than four years. By 2016, credit to GDP exceeded the average reached in 2005, a year of abundant credit supply that helped fuel the financial crisis. Consequently, despite Dodd-Frank’s well-known compliance costs and distortions, there is little evidence that, since it was enacted in July 2010, it has held back overall bank lending.

Bank lending to the private nonfinancial sector (Quarterly, percent of GDP), 1997-2016