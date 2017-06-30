US Wealth Distribution, Stock Ownership Edition

Interesting chart via Deutsche Bank ‘s Torsten Sløk:
Last week when I sent around the chart with the US income distribution I got a lot of client questions about the US wealth distribution. The chart below shows that the top 10% of families in the US own about 75% of total household wealth.
Source: Deutsche Bank Research
If you really want to break this down into further details, check out the Federal Reserve Z1 Financial Accounts of the United States:
Now I have figure out how to stratify that by income and/or wealth . . .
UPDATE 10:53am
That was fast — @TBPInvictus sends over a link from the CBO:
Source: CBO
