US Wealth Distribution, Stock Ownership Edition

Interesting chart via Deutsche Bank ‘s Torsten Sløk:

Last week when I sent around the chart with the US income distribution I got a lot of client questions about the US wealth distribution. The chart below shows that the top 10% of families in the US own about 75% of total household wealth.



Source: Deutsche Bank Research

If you really want to break this down into further details, check out the Federal Reserve Z1 Financial Accounts of the United States:

Now I have figure out how to stratify that by income and/or wealth . . .

UPDATE 10:53am

That was fast — @TBPInvictus sends over a link from the CBO:

Trends in Family Wealth, 1989 to 2013 (August 2016)

Source: CBO