10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat by the pool, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• Like Uber, but for Meltdowns: Sexual harassment, corporate-espionage charges, taking advantage of drivers: The company that practically courts bad PR is in an existential crisis. (New York Magazine)
•Why Is The US Trying To Remake The World’s Prisons? (Buzzfeed)
• Business Journalism Fails Spectacularly in Holding the Powerful to Account (ProMarket)
• How Facebook Can Fight the Hate: The platform has long been an accelerant for extremist thought. Can it also be a deterrent? (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• Technology is making the world more unequal. Only technology can fix this (The Guardian) see also End-times for Humanity: More technologically powerful than ever before, yet increasingly fragile. Why? (Aeon)
• The Rise and Fall of Toronto’s Classiest Con Man (The Walrus)
• Upper Middle Class Are the Most Dangerous Constituency to Anger: Wealthy enough to have influence, and numerous enough to be a significant voting bloc (Boston Review)
• Is Jeff Sessions “More Dangerous Than Trump”? (New York Review of Books)
• Hidden Away for 28 Years, Tiananmen Protest Pictures See Light of Day (New York Times)
• Statistical revelation: MLB hitters are bombing more home runs than even the steroid era (Washington Post) see also These days in baseball, every batter is trying to find an angle (Washington Post)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with William Sharpe, Nobel Prize laureate who created the Capital Asset Pricing Model and a method for calculating risk-adjusted return known as the Sharpe Ratio.
After Brexit: UK will need to renegotiate at least 759 treaties
Source: Financial Times
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!