10 Weekend Reads

• Obama’s secret struggle to punish Russia for Putin’s election assault (Washington Post) see also The intelligence community report on Russian activities in the 2016 election (Washington Post)
• The Reasonable Formation of Unreasonable Things: An explanation of market bubbles that doesn’t blame greed or incompetence (Collaborative Fund)
• Susan Wojcicki Has Transformed YouTube—But She Isn’t Done Yet (Fast Company)
• The Bounty Hunter of Wall Street: Andrew Left sniffs out corporate fraud — and gets rich doing it. (New York Times)
• From Music to Maps, How Apple’s iPhone Changed Business (Wall Street Journal)
• Be Careful! Your Mind Makes Accidents Inevitable (New Yorker)
• The Scarface of Sex: The Millionaire Playboy Who Murdered His Way to the Top of Porn (Daily Beast)
• What Are We Still Doing in Guantanamo? (Los Angeles Review of Books)
• David Chang: “Almost Everything We’ve Done Has Been a Failure from the Get-go” (Eater)
• My Weekend at a Conference for the Super-Happy (Outside)
US Student Loan Explosion
Source: Political Calculations
