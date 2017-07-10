10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• The quitting economy: When employees are treated as short-term assets, they reinvent themselves as marketable goods, always ready to quit (Aeon)

• The worst calendar year for bonds is a bad day for stocks (IrrelevantInvestor)

• The Algorithm That Makes Preschoolers Obsessed With YouTube Kids (The Atlantic) see also TV Created Donald Trump (New Yorker)

• Meet a new breed of prosecutor (Christian Science Monitor)

• Summer of Samsung: A Corruption Scandal, a Political Firestorm—and a Record Profit (Bloomberg Businessweek) see also Microsoft’s Monopoly Hangover (Stratechery)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with we speak Rich Barton, CEO and co-founder of Zillow, founder of Expedia, and co-founder of Glass Door.

