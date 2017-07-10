10 Friday AM Reads

My end of a short week morning train reads:

• What on Earth Is Wrong With Connecticut? (The Atlantic)

• Blue Cities Want to Make Their Own Rules. Red States Won’t Let Them. (The Upshot) see also The New Nation-States (New Republic)

• Don’t Expect Health Coverage If You Survive a Gunshot Wound (Bloomberg)

• Living the high life: Celebrating the architects coming up with creative solutions for our overcrowded cities (1843)

• How Spammers, Superstars, and Tech Giants Gamed the Music Industry (Vulture)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Duff McDonald, author of two critically acclaimed books: The Golden Passport about issues with Harvard Business School, and The Firm about the havoc wreaked by McKinsey & Co.

