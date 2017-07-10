10 Friday AM Reads

My that was a fun week morning train reads:

• ETFs and Mutual Funds Square Off in the Post-Fiduciary-Rule World (Wall Street Journal) see also New S.E.C. Chairman Pledges to Look After Ordinary Investors (New York Times)

• Why Can’t Americans Get a Raise? (Slate)

• Money, blockchains, and social scalability (Unenumerated)

• Studies find high achievers underestimate their talents, while underachievers overestimate theirs (Quartz)

• Mr. Fries Man reveals a world of home chef entrepreneurs (Marketplace)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Edward O. Thorp, the math professor who Beat the Dealer, and Beat the Market, and became the first true quant hedge fund manager. His new autobiography is A Man for All Markets.

