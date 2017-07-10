10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• Risk, return, and skill in the portfolios of the wealthy (Vox EU) see also Middle Class Fortunes in Western Europe (Pew Research)

• What I Believe Most (collaborativefund)

• Trump Handed Putin a Stunning Victory (Politico)

• Why can’t monkeys talk? Scientists rumble over a curious question.(Washington Post)

• Lucky Break Leads to Controversial Supernova Discovery (Quanta Magazine)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Duff McDonald, author of two critically acclaimed books: The Golden Passport about issues with Harvard Business School, and The Firm about the havoc wreaked by McKinsey & Co.

