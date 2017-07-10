10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• Scaramucci is Long on Trump (New York Mag) see also Trump and his new communications head are perfect for each other (Slate)

• Investors, Stop Worrying About Why ‘Nobody’ Is Worrying (MoneyBeat)

• How Cyberwarfare Makes Cold Wars Hotter: In the war taking place across the global internet, everyone is a combatant—and a target (Wall Street Journal)

• Donald Trump said 397 false things in six months. Here’s what we’ve learned (Toronto Star)

• Watching and Lamenting the Death of the New York Diner (Grub Street)

