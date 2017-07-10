10 Thursday AM Reads

My gonna be a hot one morning train reads:

• Another Signal the Bull Market Is Far From Over: Dow Transports’ breakout is latest sign rally is broadening out beyond hot tech leaders. (Barron’s)

• Capitalism the Apple Way vs. Capitalism the Google Way (The Atlantic)

• Modern Economists: The Inept Firefighters’ Club (Democracy Journal)

• The best books to read on Entrepreneurship (Five Books)

• Just 100 companies responsible for 71% of global emissions, study says (TheGuardian) see also Scientists are starting to clear up one of the biggest controversies in climate science (Washington Post)