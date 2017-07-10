10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• Why the grim reaper of retail hasn’t come to claim Best Buy (Los Angeles Times)
• Stop Talking About Your Generation: Millennials and boomers grew up under very different economic conditions (BloombergView)
• A breakdown of Beyoncé’s revenue shows how little musicians make from streaming (Quartz)
• Over 10 years, Martha Stewart has quietly become the perfect blogger (The Verge)
• The Man Who Got Americans to Eat Trash Fish Is Now a Billionaire (Bloomberg)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!