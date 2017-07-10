10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Why the grim reaper of retail hasn’t come to claim Best Buy (Los Angeles Times)

• Stop Talking About Your Generation: Millennials and boomers grew up under very different economic conditions (BloombergView)

• A breakdown of Beyoncé’s revenue shows how little musicians make from streaming (Quartz)

• Over 10 years, Martha Stewart has quietly become the perfect blogger (The Verge)

• The Man Who Got Americans to Eat Trash Fish Is Now a Billionaire (Bloomberg)