10 Tuesday AM Reads

July 25, 2017 7:49am by

My two -for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• This one mistake can cost millennials millions (Washington Postbut see Here’s the Brutal Truth About Why Everybody Else Resents Millennials (Inc)
• A Dozen Lessons on Investing from Ed Thorp (25iq)
• Why Corrupt Bankers Avoid Jail (New Yorker)
• The Future of Military Robotics Looks Like a Nature Documentary (War On The Rockssee also Next Leap for Robots: Picking Out and Boxing Your Online Order (Wall Street Journal)
• ‘Tiger’ Investors Chase Around Like Cubs (Bloomberg Gadfly)

What are you reading?

