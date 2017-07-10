10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two -for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• This one mistake can cost millennials millions (Washington Post) but see Here’s the Brutal Truth About Why Everybody Else Resents Millennials (Inc)

• A Dozen Lessons on Investing from Ed Thorp (25iq)

• Why Corrupt Bankers Avoid Jail (New Yorker)

• The Future of Military Robotics Looks Like a Nature Documentary (War On The Rocks) see also Next Leap for Robots: Picking Out and Boxing Your Online Order (Wall Street Journal)

• ‘Tiger’ Investors Chase Around Like Cubs (Bloomberg Gadfly)