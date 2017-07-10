10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Taco Tuesday morning train reads:

• Do Security Analyst Recommendations Bet on or Against Academic Findings? (Alpha Architect) see also Smart beta funds stalked by chaotic ‘factor zoo’ (Financial Times)

• Why The Dow Jones Industrial Average Is Underrated (All Star Charts) see also It’s time for Wall Street to dump the Dow (Business Insider)

• Deflategate 2.0: Big-Spending Viagra and Cialis Are Pulling Out of the NFL (Advertising Age)

• These Coloradans say Earth is flat. And gravity’s a hoax. Now, they’re being persecuted. (Denver Post)

• Peaceful & Pristine: Residents of Grand Lake Stream have safeguarded thousands of acres of forest. Now they’re fighting for their community’s future. (Down East)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Duff McDonald, author of two critically acclaimed books: The Golden Passport about issues with Harvard Business School, and The Firm about the havoc wreaked by McKinsey & Co.

