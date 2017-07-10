10 Wednesday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• Seven signs of over-hyped Fintech (LSE)

• An inside look at how Koch Industries does business (Washington Post)

• Better Ways to Measure CEO’s Pay: Summary compensation tables massively understate what executives earn and don’t tell investors what they need to know (Wall Street Journal)

• Behavioral finance is for individuals, not markets (Daniel Egan)

• The Time I Got Recruited to Collude with the Russians (Lawfare)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Chris Anderson, former editor-in-chief of Wired, founder of 3D Robotics, and author of the Long Tail.

