10 Wednesday AM Reads

July 5, 2017 7:51am by

My back to work morning train reads:

• Seven signs of over-hyped Fintech (LSE)
• An inside look at how Koch Industries does business (Washington Post)
• Better Ways to Measure CEO’s Pay: Summary compensation tables massively understate what executives earn and don’t tell investors what they need to know (Wall Street Journal)
• Behavioral finance is for individuals, not markets (Daniel Egan)
• The Time I Got Recruited to Collude with the Russians (Lawfare)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Chris Anderson, former editor-in-chief of Wired, founder of 3D Robotics, and author of the Long Tail.

