10 Wednesday AM Reads

My Manhattanhenge morning train reads:
• How economics became a religion (The Guardian)
• 4 Signs of a Bubble (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• Wanna Get Rich? Think Fractally (ofdollarsanddata)
• U.S. Agency Moves to Allow Class-Action Lawsuits Against Financial Firms (Dealbook) see also CFPB Bans Mandatory Arbitration in Financial Services Contracts (Inside ARM)
• You Can Pay for a Ballpark Without Fleecing Taxpayers (BloombergView)
What are you reading?
