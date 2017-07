My midweek morning train reads:

• Are robots the future of global finance? (UBS)

• Five markets charts that matter for investors (Financial Times)

• Why Alexa is a big deal? (Medium)

• As US pulls back from world, Canada steps up to fill the gap (CSMonitor)

• To My Fellow Plutocrats: You Can Cure Trumpism (Politico)

What are you reading?

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!