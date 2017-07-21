1950 Ferrari 166 MM/212 “L’Uovo”

An unusual (and beautiful) 1950 one off Ferrari:

“The spectacular Ferrari L’UOVO was completed by the factory on 2 February 1950 and delivered to Umberto, chassis number 024. The car raced at the Mille Miglia with Umberto and co-driver Franco Cristaldi; it was crashed heavily and returned to Ferrari, where it was fully rebuilt.

New streamlined and more aerodynamic bodywork, shaped like a jet, weight reduction was part of the rebuild, with maximum efficiency and performance in mind. Nicknamed “Uovo” (the “egg” in Italian), it was a unique automotive design. Three carburetors, 186 bhp.

In the winter of 1953, the Uovo returned to the factory, where it was fully overhauled in preparation for the 1953 Mille Miglia. It was again restored in 1986, this time in England. –Sothebys