SIGGRAPH 2017 Computer Animation Festival Trailer



The SIGGRAPH Computer Animation Festival is the leading annual festival for the world’s most innovative, accomplished, and amazing digital film and video creators. An internationally recognized jury receives hundreds of submissions and presents the best work of the year in the Electronic Theater.At SIGGRAPH 2017, in addition to the Electronic Theater, the festival is moving beyond the flat screen to present short films and experiences in a new space, the VR Theater, where attendants will experience the next generation of storytelling in virtual reality.

The Computer Animation Festival is recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as a qualifying festival. Since 1999, several works originally presented in the Computer Animation Festival have been nominated for or have received a Best Animated Short Academy Award.