Antarctica Is Melting at a Dangerous Pace



The Larsen C Ice Shelf Collapse Is Just the Beginning—Antarctica Is Melting





Why should we care about Antarctica ice melt? Antarctica’s ice shelves are disintegrating and the glaciers behind them are flowing faster into the ocean. This could spell disaster for coastal areas around the world, and scientists are in a race against time to understand how it’s happening. Sea levels around the world could rise by 14 feet if all of the ice melted just on West Antarctica. Glaciologist Ian Howat explains what we’ve learned so far and what the consequences may be for our planet.