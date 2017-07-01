Atomic Blonde Trailer

The film takes place in Berlin, 1989, on the eve of the collapse of the Berlin Wall and the shifting of superpower alliances. Lorraine Broughton, a top-level spy for MI6, is dispatched to Berlin to take down a ruthless espionage ring that has just killed an undercover agent for reasons unknown. She is ordered to cooperate with Berlin station chief David Percival, and the two form an uneasy alliance, unleashing their full arsenal of skills in pursuing a threat that jeopardizes the West’s entire intelligence operation.

Atomic Blonde is an upcoming American spy action thriller film directed by David Leitch and written by Kurt Johnstad. It is based on Antony Johnston’s 2012 graphic novel The Coldest City, which revolves around a spy who has to find a list of double agents who are being smuggled into the West. The film stars Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, Toby Jones, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella, and John Goodman. This will be Leitch’s first solo credit as director, after co-directing John Wick with Chad Stahelski.

ATOMIC BLONDE Red-Band Trailer (2017) Charlize Theron James McAvoy Movie

