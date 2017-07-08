Blade Runner 2049 Trailer 2

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years

Official “Blade Runner 2049” Movie Trailer 2 2017



#BladeRunner2049 is the new science fiction movie by Denis Villeneuve, starring Ryan Gosling, Robin Wright and Harrison Ford. The script was written by Michael Green.