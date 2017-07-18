Galloway: Amazon Will Be Broken Up

They’re catching up to Netflix with original content, producing more innovative hardware than Apple, and about to lead the biggest consumer sector in the world. Prediction: this company will hit a $1 trillion market cap by 2020.

Sources:

“Amazon to Acquire Whole Foods Market,” Amazon, June 2017. http://bit.ly/2rynJxL

“Amazon.com Market Cap,” Y Charts, July 2017. http://bit.ly/2uWnj2y

Yahoo! Finance, June 2016.

“Supermarkets & Grocery Stores in the US: Market Research Report,” January 2017. http://bit.ly/2tNg3r1

SelectUSA, 2016.

“Global E-Commerce Grocery Market Has Grown 15% To 48BN,” Kantar WorldPanel, September 2016. http://bit.ly/2piz4jZ

“7 Price Tags That Prove Whole Foods Has Gone Too Far,” Spoon University, June 2016. http://bit.ly/2uefckp

“Time Warner Boosting HBO Budget As Netflix, Amazon Keep Spending,” FierceCable, December 2016. http://bit.ly/2o8CFkE

“Amazon Is Spending An Insane Amount Of Money To Catch Up To Netflix,” Vanity Fair, April 2017. http://bit.ly/2pjCxij

“Exclusive – Amazon To Charge $2.8 Million For NFL Ad Packages,” Reuters, June 2017. http://reut.rs/2t3rNGd

Synergy Research Group.