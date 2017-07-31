Governors & Mayors, America’s Biggest Suckers !

Business Loves Government Hand-Holding

Everyone from high-tech manufacturers to sports-team owners wring subsidies out of local politicians.

Bloomberg, July 31, 2017

America’s titans of industry and finance work hard to convince us that they are masters of their fate, unbeholden to anyone or anything aside from the profit motive and whatever serves the greater good of business and free enterprise.

If only it were so, because the reality is that too many of them are afraid of undertaking new ventures without government holding their hand for reassurance, tax abatements, loans, subsidies or — in some instances — all of the above.

Last week, was a case in point: Wisconsin, a state controlled by that patron of free markets otherwise known as the Republican Party, announced a deal with FoxconnTechnology Co. to give $3 billion in incentives for the Taiwanese manufacturer of iPhones to build a flat-panel TV factory within its borders. In exchange, Wisconsin got . . . well, some nice words.

Let’s clarify this: Foxconn promised to invest $10 billion and create 3,000 jobs initially, but those numbers are squishy. As BloombergBusinessweek observed:

?Just this past year, Foxconn is reported to have pledged investments of $5 billion in India; $3.65 billion in Kunshan, China; and $8.8 billion in Guangzhou. It’s too early to know if those sums will ever be spent, but including Wisconsin, the tally now stands at $27.5 billion of commitments. That’s more than Hon Hai (the company’s publicly traded flagship) has spent in the last 23 years.”

Those promises are mostly that and little more . . .