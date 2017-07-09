John Oliver on Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group is the largest owner of local TV stations in the country. That’s alarming considering that they often inject political views into local news.
Sinclair Broadcast Group: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Sinclair Broadcast Group is the largest owner of local TV stations in the country. That’s alarming considering that they often inject political views into local news.
Sinclair Broadcast Group: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Previous Post14 Defunct Car Brands
Get subscriber-only insights and news delivered by Barry every two weeks.