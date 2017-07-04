10 July Fourth Reads

My July Fourth celebratory holiday reads:
• The real reason Tesla is worth more than GM (MIT Technology Review) see also Where Stuff Gets Made in the U.S. of A. (Bloomberg)
• Kansas or California? (Project-syndicate)
• U.S. Jobs Data Aren’t Fake (Barron’s) but see also Jim Chanos: U.S. Economy is Worse Than You Think (Institute for New Economic Thinking)
• How the iPhone Built a City in China: Zhengzhou, once dominated by farmland, now has 250,000 people working to assemble Apple’s smartphone (Wall Street Journal)
• Yelp’s Six-Year Grudge Against Google (New York Times) but see Yelp Is Allowed To Manipulate Ratings And Remove Good Reviews, Says Court (Sfist) and Business owner shares details of Yelp’s alleged ratings manipulation (Clark)
• Doctors raked in cash to push fentanyl as N.J. death rate exploded (NJ.com)
• Don’t Touch My Money, Just Hold My Hand (MoneyBeat) see also The Unsung Heroes of Investing (bps and pieces)
• Around the World in 27 Burgers: The Best From Brooklyn to Bali (Bloomberg)
• U.S. Image Suffers as Publics Around World Question Trump’s Leadership (Pew Research) see also Trump’s next attack on democracy: mass voter suppression (The Guardian)
• 11 Perfect Podcasts for the Fourth of July (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Chris Anderson, former editor-in-chief of Wired, founder of 3D Robotics, and author of the Long Tail.
Pew Survey: Americans Suddenly Like Big Government Again
Source: Slate
