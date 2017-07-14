Masters in Business is 3 years old!

Wow, a milestone just passed by this week: our Masters in Business podcast is now three years old.

We are at nearly 150 shows recorded (nearly all broadcast); I have about an incredible list of guests already lined up for the coming year. Household names, people you don’t know (but should), investors, Nobel laureates, quants, technologists and other fascinating people (and a billionaire or two when we have room for them). Plus, I have my 3 white whales I have been chasing since day one: Jim Simons, Ray Dalio, and Mike Bloomberg.

These are still fascinating to do, and as I enjoy saying, they are the most fun I have all week.

If you listen to the latest versions, you can see that after three years I have begun to improve as both an interviewer and a radio voice. Considering my lack of professional training and god-awful Nu Yawk accent, it really could be much worse.

A giant thank you goes out to everybody for your support, kind words, and kind reviews. They are all greatly appreciated! Special thanks goes to my great team at Bloomberg — a lot of people have contributed to the success of this: Charlie, Taylor, Madena, Atika, James, Michael, Ty, Anthony, Al, Tim, and David. Even more people contribute to the success of the show, more than are listed — you have been awesome!

I am playing around with ideas as to how else I can organize these and make them available to listeners. Your suggestions are appreciated — send your feedback to MIBPodcast-AT-Bloomberg-DOT-net.

Here is to the next 3 years . . .