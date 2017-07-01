MIB: Chris Anderson and the Long Tail

This week, we speak with Chris Anderson, former award winning editor-in-chief of Wired, founder of 3D Robotics, author of the Long Tail, which won the Loeb Award for best business book of the year.

Anderson spent 7 years at the Economist, where he covered the technology beat. He ran the China bureau for the economist during the era of the Hong Kong handover to China.

In a wide ranging and fascinating conversation, Anderson describes life at the forefront of technology for decades. His insights into why technology is so disruptive have been ahead f the curve for a long time. His vantage point as an author, journalist and a drone manufacturer is unique.

Anderson describes how misunderstanding between difference valuation and organic growth caused many people to fail to appreciate the growth of the internet.

All of the books Anderson references can be found here.

You can stream/download the full conversation, including the podcast extras, on iTunes, Soundcloud, Overcast, and Bloomberg. Our earlier podcasts can all be found on iTunes, Soundcloud, Overcast and Bloomberg.

Next week, we speak with Duff McDonald, author of two critically well-regarded books: The Golden Passport about issues with Harvard Business School, and The Firm about the havoc wreaked by McKinsey & Co.

Chris Anderson Books

The Long Tail: Why the Future of Business is Selling Less of More by Chris Anderson



Makers: The New Industrial Revolution by Chris Anderson



Free: How Today’s Smartest Businesses Profit by Giving Something for Nothing by Chris Anderson



Chris Anderson favorite reads

Cool Tools: A Catalog of Possibilities by Kevin Kelly



Being Digital by Nicholas Negroponte



The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu



The Dark Forest (Remembrance of Earth’s Past) by Cixin Liu



Death’s End (Remembrance of Earth’s Past) by Cixin Liu

