MIB: Duff McDonald on HBS & McKinsey

This week, we speak with Duff McDonald, is a journalist and author of several critically acclaimed books, including The Golden Passport about issues with Harvard Business School, and The Firm about the influential (and havoc wreaking) McKinsey & Co.

McDonald performs heavy lifting into the key institutions that feed senior people into the worlds of finance, business and government. A cover story for New York Magazine about JP Morgan purchase of Bear Stearns (“How Jamie Dimon resisted the quick and dirty temptations of Wall Street and put himself in perfect position for the deal, or maybe steal, of the century”) led to his first book was Last Man Standing: The Ascent of Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan Chase.

McDonald writes about Harvard Business School: It has not only “proven an enormous failure,” but its very success has made it positively “dangerous.”

All of the books McDonalds references can be found here.

Books written by Duff McDonalds

Duff McDonald’s favorite books