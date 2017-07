In case you missed it, Sean “Spicey” Spicer is out and Anthony “The MOOCH” Scaramucci is in (and poor Melissa McCarthy).

Many people do not know who Mooch is that well — start with this New York mag profile — then move on to an hour or two of conversation to help you learn who the Mooch is.

My conversation with him:



His conversation with me:

click for audio/video



His conversations with other folks: