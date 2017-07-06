The World Is About to Change Even Faster

Having trouble keeping up? The pace of innovation and disruption is accelerating.

Bloomberg, July 6, 2017

We sometimes take for granted that which is right before our collective noses. Creative destruction caused by technology is so rampant that it is practically a cliche. It is easy to ignore not only the speed at which disruption caused by technology is affecting society, but the acceleration in the pace of change. This acceleration and its effect on markets, companies and labor is astonishing.

I was reminded of this during the holiday weekend, when I saw the film “The Big Sick.” Loosely based on the real life of Kumail Nanjiani, perhaps best known for his role as Dinesh on HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” it accidentally reveals how quickly things are changing.

Nanjiani plays an aspiring stand-up comedian who now is also an Uber driver during the day. Much of the film is based on events that took place a decade earlier. It’s noteworthy that during this period, Uber did not yet exist. The iPhone, also a minor reference point in the film, had recently been introduced and was far from the near-ubiquitous device that it is today. Consider for a moment how astonishing that simple data point is: The iPhone, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary, and Uber are so omnipresent today that they serve as props in films and almost pass without notice.

Ignore the melodrama in Uber Technology Inc.’s executive suite and instead consider how quickly the app has altered the way so many people get around major urban areas. In my home port of New York City, it has totally disrupted the calcified medallion taxi industry and its monopolistic regulator, the Taxi & Limousine Commission. Morgan Stanley estimated that the yellow cab market share fell 25 percent from summer 2015 to summer 2016, and the value of taxi medallions has plummeted more than 50 percent. In January 2017, “medallions accounted for 48 percent of total trips logged by yellow taxis as well as cars dispatched by ride-hailing companies. That’s down from 68 percent in January 2016,” according to CBS. Medallion owners are defaulting on their loans and bankruptcy has become increasingly common. Taxi medallions, once a license to print money, have become unsellable.

The delicious irony is that the TLC and the medallion owners openly conspired to limit the number of medallions in New York, creating the opening for Uber to answer the demand they chose to ignore in favor of their regulatory monopoly.

Score one for free markets . . .