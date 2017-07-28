Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 7.28.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending July 28th, 2017

Positives:

1. Second quarter GDP grew at a 2.6% annualized rate. Real consumer spending rose 2.8%.

2. New home sales came in at a 610,000 annualized rate. Sales in the west rose 12.5%.

3. Durable goods orders rose 6.5% m/o/m.

4. Consumer confidence rose from 118.9 to 121.1.

5. PMI composite came in at 54.2, up from 53 previously. New service orders hit a two-year high.