Succinct Summation of Week’s Events for 7.7.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending July 7th, 2017

Positives:

1. Nonfarm payrolls come in at 222k, ahead of the 170k expected;

2. Unemployment ticked up from 4.3% to 4.4%, a sign more people are returning to the labor force.

3. April and May NFP were revised up by 47k;

4. MBA mortgage purchase applications rose 3% w/o/w.

5. Jobless claims remain low, coming in at 248k with the 4-week moving average at 243k.

6. ISM Manufacturing index rose from 54.9 to 57.8, well above the 55.1 expected.