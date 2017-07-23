10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Ten Rules For Catching A Bottom (Irrelevant Investor) see also Sign of the Bottom? New ETFs Will Bet Against Beaten-Down Retail Stocks (MoneyBeat)
• How Quants Calm the Stock Market: The funds are discovering surprises before they can create big stock-market moves (Wall Street Journal)
• The Low Cost of Inaction: Don’t Just Do Something, Stand There! (Behavioral Value Investor)
• The Real Reason Jamie Dimon Went Berserk About America’s “Stupid Shit” (Vanity Fair)
• The $4.4 Trillion Man: Can Vanguard’s New Boss Keep Raking in Cash? (Bloomberg) see also Vanguard Reaches Top, But It’s Hard to Stay There (BloombergGadfly)
• Don’t Panic, Wall Street: Why You Shouldn’t Bet Against Snapchat and Evan Spiegel (Vanity Fair)
• The power of history: A reflection on the Mattis interview (The Islander)
• When athletes gotta go … where do they go? (ESPN)
• Russian Anti-Sanctions Campaign Turned to California Congressman (The Atlantic) see also GOP Lawmaker Got Direction From Moscow, Took It Back to D.C. (Daily Beast)
• New York Pizza Styles: A Complete Guide (Get Pocket)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Jesse Eisinger, author of The Chickenshit Club: Why the Justice Department Fails to Prosecute Executives.
No Consistent Pattern For “Large Tech” IPOs
Source: Bespoke Investment Group
