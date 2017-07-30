10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• Your Robo-Adviser May Have a Conflict of Interest (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Big, bold … and broken: is the US shopping mall in a fatal decline? (The Guardian)

• Dear Floyd Mayweather, you’re why the SEC exists (TechCrunch)

• How BuzzFeed’s Tasty Conquered Online Food (New York Times)

• The New Wonder Drug: Synthetic Cannabis (Ozy) see also Artificial sweeteners don’t help with weight loss, may lead to gained pounds (Stat)

• Are We Nearing the Endgame with ISIS? (New Yorker)

• Half the atoms inside your body came from across the universe (New Scientist)

• How CNN’s Chris Cuomo Helped Mario Cantone Nail His Scaramucci Impression (Daily Beast)

• Mick Jagger just dropped a track ft. skepta and a music video starring jemima kirke (Vice)

• David Simon’s HBO Porn Series The Deuce Sounds Pretty… Interesting (Jezebel)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with we speak Rich Barton, CEO and co-founder of Zillow, founder of Expedia, and co-founder of Glass Door.

Real personal disposable income index (100 = 2005 average), ordered by index averages.



Source: Bloomberg

