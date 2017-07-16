10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Five questions for Vanguard’s new CEO, Tim Buckley (Vanguard)
• How Equities Took Over Asset Allocations (BloombergView)
• Nevada’s 13-day-old weed market is already total mayhem (Vice)
• Can the Tech Giants Be Stopped? (Wall Street Journal)
• When Will Electric Cars Go Mainstream? It May Be Sooner Than You Think (New York Times) see also Stocks That Could Get a Charge From Electric Cars (Barron’s)
• Scared About North Korea? You Aren’t Scared Enough (BloombergView)
• Two Luxembourgs, 10 Madrids, one Delaware: How a giant iceberg is described around the world (Quartz)
• The Nihilism of Julian Assange (New York Review of Books)
• As space junk soars, science turns to nature for ideas (Christian Science Monitor) see also A robotic device using gecko-inspired adhesives can grasp and manipulate large objects in microgravity (Science Robotics)
• ‘Baby Driver’ Stirs Nostalgia for iPods (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ed Thorp, the math professor who Beat the Dealer, and Beat the Market, and became the first true quant hedge fund manager. His new autobiography is A Man for All Markets.
Districts with state and local tax deductions above national average
Source: Bloomberg