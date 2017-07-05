Top Global Brands, 2017

July 5, 2017 6:30am by

Via the FT, comes this list of Top 100 global brands, 2017. I am dumbstruck by how much the USA dominates the top 25, and how much of that is Technology:

 

Top 100 global brands, 2017screen-shot-2017-07-05-at-6-43-34-am
Source: Financial Times

 

 

1 1 Google Technology US 245,581 229,198 7.1
2 2 Apple Technology US 234,671 228,460 2.7
3 3 Microsoft Technology US 143,222 121,824 17.6
4 7 3 Amazon Retail US 139,286 98,988 40.7
5 5 Facebook Technology US 129,800 102,551 26.6
6 4 -2 AT&T Telecom Providers US 115,112 107,387 7.2
7 6 -1 Visa Payments US 110,999 100,800 10.1
8 11 3 Tencent Technology China 108,292 84,945 27.5
9 10 1 IBM Technology US 102,088 86,206 18.4
10 9 -1 McDonald’s Fast Food US 97,723 88,654 10.2
11 8 -3 Verizon Telecom Providers US 89,279 93,220 -4.2
12 12 Marlboro Tobacco US 87,519 84,143 4
13 13 Coca-Cola Soft Drinks US 78,142 80,314 -2.7
14 18 4 Alibaba Retail China 59,127 49,298 19.9
15 14 -1 Wells Fargo Regional Banks US 58,424 58,540 -0.2
16 17 1 UPS Logistics US 58,275 49,816 17
17 15 -2 China Mobile Telecom Providers China 56,535 55,923 1.1
18 19 1 Disney Entertainment US 52,040 49,229 5.7
19 16 -3 GE Conglomerate US 50,208 54,093 -7.2
20 20 Mastercard Payments US 49,928 46,141 8.2

 

