Top Global Brands, 2017

Via the FT, comes this list of Top 100 global brands, 2017. I am dumbstruck by how much the USA dominates the top 25, and how much of that is Technology:
Top 100 global brands, 2017
Source: Financial Times
|1
|1
|–
|Technology
|US
|245,581
|229,198
|7.1
|2
|2
|–
|Apple
|Technology
|US
|234,671
|228,460
|2.7
|3
|3
|–
|Microsoft
|Technology
|US
|143,222
|121,824
|17.6
|4
|7
|3
|Amazon
|Retail
|US
|139,286
|98,988
|40.7
|5
|5
|–
|Technology
|US
|129,800
|102,551
|26.6
|6
|4
|-2
|AT&T
|Telecom Providers
|US
|115,112
|107,387
|7.2
|7
|6
|-1
|Visa
|Payments
|US
|110,999
|100,800
|10.1
|8
|11
|3
|Tencent
|Technology
|China
|108,292
|84,945
|27.5
|9
|10
|1
|IBM
|Technology
|US
|102,088
|86,206
|18.4
|10
|9
|-1
|McDonald’s
|Fast Food
|US
|97,723
|88,654
|10.2
|11
|8
|-3
|Verizon
|Telecom Providers
|US
|89,279
|93,220
|-4.2
|12
|12
|–
|Marlboro
|Tobacco
|US
|87,519
|84,143
|4
|13
|13
|–
|Coca-Cola
|Soft Drinks
|US
|78,142
|80,314
|-2.7
|14
|18
|4
|Alibaba
|Retail
|China
|59,127
|49,298
|19.9
|15
|14
|-1
|Wells Fargo
|Regional Banks
|US
|58,424
|58,540
|-0.2
|16
|17
|1
|UPS
|Logistics
|US
|58,275
|49,816
|17
|17
|15
|-2
|China Mobile
|Telecom Providers
|China
|56,535
|55,923
|1.1
|18
|19
|1
|Disney
|Entertainment
|US
|52,040
|49,229
|5.7
|19
|16
|-3
|GE
|Conglomerate
|US
|50,208
|54,093
|-7.2
|20
|20
|–
|Mastercard
|Payments
|US
|49,928
|46,141
|8.2