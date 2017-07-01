10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Kicking Horse Grizzly Claw Dark Roast Coffee coffee, grab a seat on the beach blanket, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• Counter-terrorism was never meant to be Silicon Valley’s job. Is that why it’s failing? (The Guardian)
• A (Long) Chat with Peter L. Bernstein (Jason Zweig)
• Conspicuous consumption is over. It’s all about intangibles now (Aeon)
• Rigged. Forced into debt. Worked past exhaustion. Left with nothing. (USA Today)
• The slow death of the electric guitar (Washington Post)
• Trump, Russia and a Shadowy Business Partnership (Bloomberg View)
• China’s All-Seeing Surveillance State Is Reading Its Citizens’ Faces (Wall Street Journal)
• Are You a Self-Interrupter? (Nautilus)
• Power Causes Brain Damage: Over time, leaders lose mental capacities—most notably for reading other people—that were essential to their rise. (The Atlantic)
• How Stephen Miller Rode White Rage from Duke’s Campus to Trump’s West Wing (Vanity Fair)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Chris Anderson, former editor-in-chief of Wired, founder of 3D Robotics, and author of the Long Tail.
Private Healthcare Spending
Source: Visual Capitalist
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!