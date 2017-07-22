10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Kicking Horse coffee, grab a seat under the Bimini, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Inside Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Plan to Revolutionize Entertainment on Mobile Screens (Variety)

• What Is the iPhone? 10 Years In, Its Creators and Chroniclers Explain (motherboard) see also Apple’s risky balancing act with the next iPhone (Macworld)

• How Artsy finally convinced galleries to sell art online (The Verge)

• The secret history of the banking crisis: Accounts leave out the story of the secretive deals between banks that kept the show on the road. (ProspectUK)

• Do Financial Advisers Want to Rip Off Small Investors? (The Intercept)

• North Dakota’s Norway experiment (Mother Jones) see also What’s It Really Like To Work In A Prison Goat Milk Farm? We Asked Inmates (NPR)

• Supreme Court’s Junior Justice Has to Run the Cafeteria. Don’t Eat There (Wall Street Journal)

• “Mainline” churches are emptying. The political effects could be huge. (Vox)

• Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, and the Music of Success (New Yorker)

• The 105 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now: July 2017 (Daily Dot)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Jesse Eisinger, author of The Chickenshit Club: Why the Justice Department Fails to Prosecute Executives.

High levels of M&A activity in 2017, reflect optimistic corporate sector



Source: Deutsche Bank Research

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!