10 Monday AM Reads

My back home after a weekend in the woods morning train reads:

• Stock Market Charts Without Context Only Feed Hysteria (Prophets)

• The Market Really Is Different This Time (MoneyBeat)

• Individually Rational and Collectively Crazy (Institutional Investor)

• A Chat With Daniel Kahneman (Collaborative Fund)

• The best things on the internet don’t make any money (Mashable)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Richard Clarida, global strategic adviser for Pimco since 2006. He also is a professor of economics and international affairs at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University. He was an assistant secretary of the Treasury for economic policy under George W. Bush, and is a recipient of the Treasury Medal of Distinguished Service.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!