10 Monday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Corporate America Is Having Its Best Earnings Season in 13 Years (Bloomberg)

• The Incredible Shrinking Sears (New York Times)

• The Greatest Mystery Finally Solved: Who Makes Trader Joe’s Snacks? (Eater)

• Back to the land: how sanctions transformed Russian farming (Financial Times)

• Sebastian Gorka, the West Wing’s Phony Foreign-Policy Guru (Rolling Stone)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Matt Wallaert, a behavioral scientist working and former director at Microsoft Ventures, who works at the intersection of technology and human behavior

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!