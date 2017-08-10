10 Monday AM Reads

You can find a long list of options to donate to help out victims of Harvey here; send some cash, then enjoy our morning train reads:

• Uber Gets Deal-Maker, Trump Agitator in Expedia’s CEO (Bloomberg)

• Why Amazon Is Such a Threat to the Grocery Industry (The Atlantic)

• Bull and Bear Market Volatility Look Very Different (Bloomberg View)

• In a Blast From a Financial Crisis Past, Synthetic CDOs Are Back (Wall Street Journal)

• Sheriff Joe Arpaio is no conservative and no hero, no matter what President Trump says (USA Today)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Steven Clifford, CEO and Board member, and the author of “The CEO Pay Machine: How it Trashes America and How to Stop it.”

