10 Thursday AM Reads

• Inside Uber’s financials (Axiossee also Stock Handouts to Drivers Could Help Steady Uber (New York Times)
• Netflix loves to pick hits for each subscriber – but how? (APsee also Disney’s Choice (Stratechery)
• Hobbyist drones have become a weapon of choice for terrorists (Vice)
• The Magical Thinking Opposition (Scott Adams’ Blogbut see Scott Adams’s Nihilistic Defense of Donald Trump (The Atlantic)
• The Loyal Engineers Steering NASA’s Voyager Probes Across the Universe (New York Times)

