10 Thursday AM Reads

My end of the month, morning train reads:

• Buzz kill for pot farmers: prices fall as the market grows (Wall Street Journal)

• How to grow old like an athlete (World Economic Forum)

• There are no conservatives in waist-deep water (Marketwatch)

• ESPN Football Analyst Walks Away, Disturbed by Brain Trauma on Field (New York Times)

• When Climate Change Meets Sprawl: Why Houston’s ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime’ Floods Keep Happening (ProPublica) see also Why America Still Hasn’t Learned the Lessons of Katrina (Politico)

What are you reading?

