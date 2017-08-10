10 Tuesday AM Reads

August 8, 2017 8:08am by

My two for Tuesday morning train reads:

• This mortgage lender ignited the financial crisis 10 years ago today (The Basis Point)
• Misunderstanding Apple Services (Monday Notesee also Apple and the Oak Tree (Stratechery)
• The warnings from history that Wall Street ignored (Financial Times)
• Can Ex-Cons Ease the Labor Shortage? (Strategy+Businesssee also A Second Chance for the Labor Pool (LinkedIn)
• New York City’s subway crisis started with Robert Moses (Curbed)

What are you reading?

