10 Tuesday AM Reads

August 15, 2017

My two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Hazards Of Individual Stocks (ETF.comsee also Only a Market of Stocks (Irrelevant Investor)
• Worrying About Risk Can Very Risky (A Teachable Momentbut see How News and Its Context Drive Risk and Returns around the World (SSRN)
• Taibbi: Is LIBOR, Crucial Financial Benchmark, a Lie? (Rolling Stonesee also Colas: The Dow Jones Is a Useful, If Underused, Roadmap (Bloomberg)
• Fossil fuel subsidies are a staggering $5 trillion per year (The Guardian)
• Lone Twitter User Exposes Identities Of Alt-Right Protest Thugs – The Firings Begin (Bipartisan Report)

What are you reading?

