10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Hazards Of Individual Stocks (ETF.com) see also Only a Market of Stocks (Irrelevant Investor)

• Worrying About Risk Can Very Risky (A Teachable Moment) but see How News and Its Context Drive Risk and Returns around the World (SSRN)

• Taibbi: Is LIBOR, Crucial Financial Benchmark, a Lie? (Rolling Stone) see also Colas: The Dow Jones Is a Useful, If Underused, Roadmap (Bloomberg)

• Fossil fuel subsidies are a staggering $5 trillion per year (The Guardian)

• Lone Twitter User Exposes Identities Of Alt-Right Protest Thugs – The Firings Begin (Bipartisan Report)