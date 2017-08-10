10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Hazards Of Individual Stocks (ETF.com) see also Only a Market of Stocks (Irrelevant Investor)
• Worrying About Risk Can Very Risky (A Teachable Moment) but see How News and Its Context Drive Risk and Returns around the World (SSRN)
• Taibbi: Is LIBOR, Crucial Financial Benchmark, a Lie? (Rolling Stone) see also Colas: The Dow Jones Is a Useful, If Underused, Roadmap (Bloomberg)
• Fossil fuel subsidies are a staggering $5 trillion per year (The Guardian)
• Lone Twitter User Exposes Identities Of Alt-Right Protest Thugs – The Firings Begin (Bipartisan Report)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!