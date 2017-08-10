10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two-fer Tuesday morning train reads:

• Did ancient peoples really predict solar eclipses? (NASA) see also Learning From the First Eclipse Media Event (BloombergView)

• Are Long-Term Investors the Market’s True Gamblers? New study challenges traditional thought on how value and momentum investors make money (Wall Street Journal)

• Paul Tudor Jones Wants to Crowdsource “Good” Companies (Institutional Investor)

• How Hate Groups Forced Online Platforms to Reveal Their True Nature (New York Times)

• What Confederate Monument Builders Were Thinking (BloombergView) see also Confederate Statues and ‘Our’ History (New York Times)