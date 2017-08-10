10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two-fer-Tuesday morning train reads:

• I’m buying gold. This is not a typo. (IrrelevantInvestor)
• Uber’s New CEO (Stratechery) see also Tesla’s Push to Build a Self-Driving Car Sparked Dissent Among Its Engineers (Wall Street Journal)
• What Do the Best Investors Do That the Rest Don’t? (Behavioral Value Investor)
• Artificial Intelligence risks (Statistical Ideas) see also A Handful of Tech Companies Decide Who Has Free Speech Online. That’s Not Good. (Inc)
• The Unprecedented Flooding in Houston, in Photos (The Atlantic)

What are you reading?

