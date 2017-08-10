10 Tuesday AM Reads

My its August already? morning train reads:
• A-Rod’s Next Chapter Is a Whole New Ballgame: Business (Fortune)
• Amazon’s name pops up on 10% of U.S. earnings conference calls (Venture Beat)
• Netflix is carrying $20 billion in debt. Can it keep borrowing its way to success? (Los Angeles Times)
• Trying To Fix A Huge Problem In Science: The results of too many scientific studies aren’t standing up to scrutiny. A group of scientists think they can change that (Buzzfeed)
• What it’s like to do comedy when your dad is a legend (Washington Post) see also Searching for the punchline in the Covfefe era (California Sunday)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!