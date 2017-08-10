10 Wednesday AM Reads

My *sigh* mid-week morning train reads:
• How Brokerage App Robinhood Got Millennials To Love The Market (Fast Company)
• The question isn’t why Merck’s boss quit Trump’s CEO council; it’s why any other CEOs are staying (Los Angeles Times) see also Standing Up to Trump Is Good for Business (Bloomberg View)
• What economists study: A guide for the curious (Vox EU)
• America has been ignoring a crucial tie between Nazi Germany and the Confederate South for generations (Business Insider)
• palate cleanser: This is the best Beatles book ever, yeah, yeah, yeah (Mashable)
What are you reading?
